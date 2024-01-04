The Morehead State Eagles (6-6) square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 66.7 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles allow.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Morehead State is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.

The Eagles put up 66.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Morehead State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

When Tennessee Tech gives up fewer than 66.3 points, it is 4-4.

This season the Eagles are shooting 40.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Eagles allow.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (39-for-95) Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Anna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Reagan Hurst: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Peyton Carter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

