How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
- Tennessee Tech is 5-8 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 11th.
- The Golden Eagles average 7.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles allow (63.4).
- Tennessee Tech is 5-7 when it scores more than 63.4 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home Tennessee Tech is scoring 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.3).
- In 2023-24 the Golden Eagles are conceding 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).
- Tennessee Tech makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than away (27.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|L 81-73
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/13/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
