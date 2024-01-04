The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Tennessee Tech is 5-8 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 11th.

The Golden Eagles average 7.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles allow (63.4).

Tennessee Tech is 5-7 when it scores more than 63.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home Tennessee Tech is scoring 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.3).

In 2023-24 the Golden Eagles are conceding 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).

Tennessee Tech makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than away (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule