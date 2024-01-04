Thursday's contest that pits the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Morehead State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 78, Tennessee Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-12.5)

Morehead State (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Morehead State has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Tennessee Tech's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Eagles have gone over the point total in six games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over six times. Morehead State is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Tennessee Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a -93 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, and are giving up 77.5 per outing to rank 316th in college basketball.

Tennessee Tech ranks 329th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Tennessee Tech hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

Tennessee Tech loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.3 (137th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.