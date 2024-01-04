The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena.

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

The Tigers put up an average of 56.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Tennessee State is 2-2.

Southern Indiana's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.9 points.

The 68.7 points per game the Screaming Eagles record are only 1.5 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).

When Southern Indiana puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 5-1.

When Tennessee State gives up fewer than 68.7 points, it is 2-3.

The Screaming Eagles are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (41.2%).

Caitlin Anderson: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Aaniya Webb: 5.7 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)

