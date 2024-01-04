The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) after losing four straight road games. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -3.5 143.5

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Tennessee State's outings this year have an average total of 151.4, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers have only covered the spread two times in 10 opportunities this season.

Southern Indiana sports a 6-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-8-0 mark of Tennessee State.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 7 70% 77.6 144.8 73.8 145.3 149.4 Southern Indiana 4 36.4% 67.2 144.8 71.5 145.3 143.6

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

Tennessee State won eight games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Tigers record 77.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 71.5 the Screaming Eagles give up.

When Tennessee State scores more than 71.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 2-8-0 1-4 6-4-0 Southern Indiana 6-5-0 5-2 4-7-0

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits

Tennessee State Southern Indiana 6-1 Home Record 3-3 1-5 Away Record 1-8 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 0-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 85.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

