Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) play a fellow OVC squad, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-5), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- Vanessa Shafford: 14.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Meredith Raley: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chloe Gannon: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
