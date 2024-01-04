The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have hit.

Tennessee State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles sit at 116th.

The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 6.1 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (71.5).

Tennessee State has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State averages 85.3 points per game at home, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this year, giving up 69.4 points per game, compared to 80.7 in away games.

At home, Tennessee State is averaging 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in road games (7). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (29%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule