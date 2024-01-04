The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Tennessee State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles sit at 116th.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 6.1 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (71.5).
  • Tennessee State has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee State averages 85.3 points per game at home, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this year, giving up 69.4 points per game, compared to 80.7 in away games.
  • At home, Tennessee State is averaging 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in road games (7). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (29%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Indiana State L 90-69 Hulman Center
12/28/2023 UT Martin L 91-75 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock W 90-82 Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/13/2024 Lindenwood - Gentry Complex

