How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.
Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Little Rock (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Tennessee State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles sit at 116th.
- The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 6.1 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (71.5).
- Tennessee State has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State averages 85.3 points per game at home, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this year, giving up 69.4 points per game, compared to 80.7 in away games.
- At home, Tennessee State is averaging 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in road games (7). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (29%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|L 91-75
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|W 90-82
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/13/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Gentry Complex
