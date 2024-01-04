Thursday's game features the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) and the Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) clashing at Screaming Eagles Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Southern Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 73, Tennessee State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-1.5)

Southern Indiana (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Southern Indiana has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee State is 2-8-0. The Screaming Eagles have a 4-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Southern Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Tennessee State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and giving up 73.8 per outing, 250th in college basketball) and have a +57 scoring differential.

The 36.3 rebounds per game Tennessee State accumulates rank 200th in the nation. Their opponents collect 36.6.

Tennessee State connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (212th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Tennessee State has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (179th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (64th in college basketball).

