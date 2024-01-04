The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Predators vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 23 of 37 games this season.

The Predators are 9-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Flames have been listed as the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville has compiled an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

Calgary has 15 games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 5-10 in those contests.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 3.00 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.1 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.20 2.60 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

