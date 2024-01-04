Thursday's college basketball slate includes five games featuring OVC teams in action. Among those games is the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles playing the Morehead State Eagles.

OVC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Morehead State Eagles 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Little Rock Trojans 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Western Illinois Leathernecks 8:30 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee State Tigers at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 8:30 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at UT Martin Skyhawks 9:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

