Memphis vs. Tulsa January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (9-2, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 20.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 16.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 10.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Memphis vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|140th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|79.4
|81st
|110th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|226th
|170th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|36.7
|182nd
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|208th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|146th
|297th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.8
|233rd
|337th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|249th
