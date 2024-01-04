A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Hurricane, winners of four in a row.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 149th.

The Tigers record 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Hurricane give up.

When Memphis scores more than 66.1 points, it is 11-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is scoring 83.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.

Memphis is sinking 8.0 treys per game, which is 1.2 more than it is averaging away from home (6.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.1% in home games and 33.8% in road games.

