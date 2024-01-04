How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Hurricane, winners of four in a row.
Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 149th.
- The Tigers record 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- When Memphis scores more than 66.1 points, it is 11-1.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is scoring 83.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.
- Memphis is sinking 8.0 treys per game, which is 1.2 more than it is averaging away from home (6.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.1% in home games and 33.8% in road games.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
