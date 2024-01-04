A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Hurricane, winners of four in a row.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Golden Hurricane are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 149th.
  • The Tigers record 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • When Memphis scores more than 66.1 points, it is 11-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is scoring 83.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.
  • Memphis is sinking 8.0 treys per game, which is 1.2 more than it is averaging away from home (6.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.1% in home games and 33.8% in road games.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum

