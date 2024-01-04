Thursday's contest that pits the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

The game has no set line.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Memphis vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 76, Tulsa 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-5.3)

Memphis (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Tulsa is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Memphis' 5-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Hurricane are 6-5-0 and the Tigers are 8-3-0.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 72.5 per contest (218th in college basketball).

The 37.2 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 151st in the country. Their opponents pull down 38.0.

Memphis connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 31.5% from deep.

Memphis has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.4 (239th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (73rd in college basketball).

