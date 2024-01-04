Should you wager on Luke Evangelista to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 10:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

