How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ASUN play.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels score 10.3 more points per game (75.1) than the Bisons give up to opponents (64.8).
- Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
- Lipscomb's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.
- The 68.4 points per game the Bisons record are 7.0 more points than the Colonels allow (61.4).
- When Lipscomb scores more than 61.4 points, it is 7-3.
- Eastern Kentucky is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
- The Bisons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (38.9%).
- The Colonels make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Bisons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
- Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG%
- Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 72-50
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 87-80
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|W 91-52
|Allen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/6/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.