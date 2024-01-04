The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ASUN play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score 10.3 more points per game (75.1) than the Bisons give up to opponents (64.8).

Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Lipscomb's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.

The 68.4 points per game the Bisons record are 7.0 more points than the Colonels allow (61.4).

When Lipscomb scores more than 61.4 points, it is 7-3.

Eastern Kentucky is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

The Bisons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Colonels make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Bisons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG%

11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Schedule