The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ASUN play.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels score 10.3 more points per game (75.1) than the Bisons give up to opponents (64.8).
  • Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • Lipscomb's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The 68.4 points per game the Bisons record are 7.0 more points than the Colonels allow (61.4).
  • When Lipscomb scores more than 61.4 points, it is 7-3.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The Bisons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (38.9%).
  • The Colonels make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Bisons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

  • Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)
  • Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
  • Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG%
  • Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
  • Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 72-50 Memorial Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Kentucky L 87-80 Memorial Coliseum
12/22/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan W 91-52 Allen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Kentucky - Allen Arena
1/6/2024 Bellarmine - Allen Arena
1/11/2024 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

