The Lipscomb Bisons (6-6) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) in a matchup of ASUN teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Molly Heard: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Claira McGowan: 9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.