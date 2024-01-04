Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7, 0-0 ASUN) play the Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 15.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|15th
|86.3
|Points Scored
|80.8
|61st
|309th
|77
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|239th
|3rd
|45
|Rebounds
|36.4
|194th
|5th
|14.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|302nd
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|9
|64th
|34th
|17.1
|Assists
|14.1
|143rd
|278th
|13
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
