Thursday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) going head to head at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Bisons are coming off of a 91-52 win against Tennessee Wesleyan in their most recent game on Friday.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 69, Eastern Kentucky 66

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Bisons registered their signature win of the season on November 30, when they took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 68-45.

The Bisons have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 168) on November 30

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 207) on November 14

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 322) on November 17

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 331) on November 27

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 349) on November 7

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

12.0 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG%

11.6 PTS, 49.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.4 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.4 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (197th in college basketball).

The Bisons are posting 76.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 63.5 points per contest.

Lipscomb surrenders 67.0 points per game in home games, compared to 63.4 when playing on the road.

