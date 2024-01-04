The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Lipscomb has covered 10 times in 14 games with a spread this season.

In the Bisons' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Eastern Kentucky has a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

