The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (44%).

In games Lipscomb shoots better than 44% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Bisons are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at 13th.

The Bisons record 80.6 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 79.8 the Colonels give up.

Lipscomb is 7-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

Lipscomb is putting up 96 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 24.2 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.8).

Defensively the Bisons have played better in home games this season, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 74.2 in away games.

At home, Lipscomb is making 2.4 more treys per game (11.4) than in road games (9). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule