How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Austin Peay vs Bellarmine (6:30 PM ET | January 4)
- North Florida vs Stetson (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Jacksonville vs FGCU (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- In games Lipscomb shoots better than 44% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Bisons are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at 13th.
- The Bisons record 80.6 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 79.8 the Colonels give up.
- Lipscomb is 7-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- Lipscomb is putting up 96 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 24.2 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.8).
- Defensively the Bisons have played better in home games this season, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 74.2 in away games.
- At home, Lipscomb is making 2.4 more treys per game (11.4) than in road games (9). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|L 69-66
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|W 101-55
|Allen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/13/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.