The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (44%).
  • In games Lipscomb shoots better than 44% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Bisons are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at 13th.
  • The Bisons record 80.6 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 79.8 the Colonels give up.
  • Lipscomb is 7-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • Lipscomb is putting up 96 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 24.2 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.8).
  • Defensively the Bisons have played better in home games this season, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 74.2 in away games.
  • At home, Lipscomb is making 2.4 more treys per game (11.4) than in road games (9). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas L 69-66 Simmons Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Bryan W 101-55 Allen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida State W 78-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/13/2024 Austin Peay - Allen Arena

