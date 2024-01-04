Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will face the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you're considering a wager on Forsberg against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Filip Forsberg vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Forsberg has a goal in 13 games this season out of 38 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Forsberg has a point in 25 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points 13 times.

Forsberg has an assist in 20 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Forsberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 38 Games 4 42 Points 2 18 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.