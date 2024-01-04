Coffee County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Coffee County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Coffee County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee County Central High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Winchester, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
