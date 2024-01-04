The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

  • The Redbirds put up 17 more points per game (80.5) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (63.5).
  • Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
  • Belmont has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The 67.8 points per game the Bruins average are only 0.3 more points than the Redbirds allow (67.5).
  • Belmont has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
  • When Illinois State allows fewer than 67.8 points, it is 5-1.
  • This year the Bruins are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Redbirds give up.
  • The Redbirds make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Belmont Leaders

  • Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%
  • Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)
  • Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kennesaw State W 65-54 KSU Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Ohio State L 84-55 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 UIC W 69-61 Curb Event Center
1/4/2024 Illinois State - Curb Event Center
1/6/2024 Bradley - Curb Event Center
1/12/2024 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

