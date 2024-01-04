How to Watch the Belmont vs. Illinois State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison
- The Redbirds put up 17 more points per game (80.5) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (63.5).
- Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
- Belmont has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.5 points.
- The 67.8 points per game the Bruins average are only 0.3 more points than the Redbirds allow (67.5).
- Belmont has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
- When Illinois State allows fewer than 67.8 points, it is 5-1.
- This year the Bruins are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Redbirds give up.
- The Redbirds make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)
- Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63)
- Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|W 65-54
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-55
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|W 69-61
|Curb Event Center
|1/4/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/6/2024
|Bradley
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.