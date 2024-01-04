The Belmont Bruins (8-4) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds put up 17 more points per game (80.5) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (63.5).

Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Belmont has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.5 points.

The 67.8 points per game the Bruins average are only 0.3 more points than the Redbirds allow (67.5).

Belmont has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

When Illinois State allows fewer than 67.8 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Bruins are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Redbirds give up.

The Redbirds make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72) Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63)

10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63) Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

Belmont Schedule