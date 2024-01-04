Thursday's contest between the Belmont Bruins (8-4) and Illinois State Redbirds (8-3) matching up at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Bruins enter this game on the heels of a 69-61 win against UIC on Saturday.

Belmont vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, Illinois State 66

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on November 10, when they claimed a 76-50 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.

Belmont has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 18th-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 65) on November 10

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 72) on December 3

69-61 at home over UIC (No. 126) on December 30

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 169) on December 6

72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 182) on November 29

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 57.4 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (19-for-72) Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63)

10.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (31-for-63) Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (170th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Bruins have played better in home games this year, scoring 70.5 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.

Defensively, Belmont has played better in home games this season, ceding 58.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 in road games.

