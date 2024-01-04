How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights' (5-7) ASUN schedule includes Thursday's game against the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at F&M Bank Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison
- The Knights score just 2.2 more points per game (65) than the Governors give up to opponents (62.8).
- Bellarmine is 4-4 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65 points.
- The Governors score 64.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Knights give up.
- Austin Peay has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.
- Bellarmine is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Governors shoot 46.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow defensively.
Austin Peay Leaders
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
- Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%
- Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)
- Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 56 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 57-55
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|SFA
|L 66-56
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 53-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
