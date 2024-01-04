The Bellarmine Knights' (5-7) ASUN schedule includes Thursday's game against the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at F&M Bank Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights score just 2.2 more points per game (65) than the Governors give up to opponents (62.8).

Bellarmine is 4-4 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Austin Peay has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65 points.

The Governors score 64.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Knights give up.

Austin Peay has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Bellarmine is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

The Governors shoot 46.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights allow defensively.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG% Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)

9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42) Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 56 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Austin Peay Schedule