The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 131.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bellarmine -2.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay has combined with its opponent to score more than 131.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The average over/under for Austin Peay's outings this season is 132.7, 1.2 more points than this game's total.

Austin Peay has gone 7-4-0 ATS this year.

Austin Peay has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

The Governors have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bellarmine 7 58.3% 68.5 135.8 72.9 138.3 139.9 Austin Peay 6 54.5% 67.3 135.8 65.4 138.3 136.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

Against the spread in ASUN games, the Knights were 7-8-0 last season.

The Governors score 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Knights give up to opponents (72.9).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bellarmine 5-7-0 0-1 6-6-0 Austin Peay 7-4-0 6-3 3-8-0

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits

Bellarmine Austin Peay 3-2 Home Record 5-1 1-9 Away Record 1-6 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 65.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.1 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.