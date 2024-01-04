Thursday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) against the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at F&M Bank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Austin Peay, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Governors head into this game following a 53-44 win over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 72, Bellarmine 60

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 133 in our computer rankings, 68-63.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Austin Peay is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

The Governors have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 133) on November 14

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 195) on December 20

78-63 over UMKC (No. 269) on November 24

53-44 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 306) on December 30

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 25

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG% Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)

9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42) Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 56 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors' +30 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.9 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

The Governors are averaging 65.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.

Austin Peay is giving up 63.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64).

