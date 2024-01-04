Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) against the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at F&M Bank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Austin Peay, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Governors head into this game following a 53-44 win over Miami (OH) on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 72, Bellarmine 60
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 133 in our computer rankings, 68-63.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Austin Peay is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
- The Governors have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 133) on November 14
- 57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 195) on December 20
- 78-63 over UMKC (No. 269) on November 24
- 53-44 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 306) on December 30
- 60-49 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 25
Austin Peay Leaders
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
- Shamarre Hale: 11.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%
- Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)
- Abby Cater: 10.8 PTS, 56 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors' +30 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.9 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (153rd in college basketball).
- The Governors are averaging 65.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- Austin Peay is giving up 63.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.