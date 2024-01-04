The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) hope to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bellarmine Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends

Austin Peay has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Governors have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Bellarmine has compiled a 4-9-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Knights' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.