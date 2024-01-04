How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
- Austin Peay has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Governors are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 338th.
- The Governors put up 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Knights give up to opponents (72.9).
- Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- At home Austin Peay is scoring 73.5 points per game, 11.4 more than it is averaging away (62.1).
- At home, the Governors give up 57.5 points per game. Away, they concede 71.3.
- At home, Austin Peay makes 9.5 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.2%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
