The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

Austin Peay has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Governors are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 338th.

The Governors put up 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Knights give up to opponents (72.9).

Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

At home Austin Peay is scoring 73.5 points per game, 11.4 more than it is averaging away (62.1).

At home, the Governors give up 57.5 points per game. Away, they concede 71.3.

At home, Austin Peay makes 9.5 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.2%).

