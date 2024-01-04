The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
  • Austin Peay has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 338th.
  • The Governors put up 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Knights give up to opponents (72.9).
  • Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Austin Peay is scoring 73.5 points per game, 11.4 more than it is averaging away (62.1).
  • At home, the Governors give up 57.5 points per game. Away, they concede 71.3.
  • At home, Austin Peay makes 9.5 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 65-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio W 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis L 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/13/2024 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.