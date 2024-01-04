Thursday's game at Freedom Hall has the Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) going head to head against the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-66 win for Bellarmine, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 69, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Bellarmine (-2.6)

Bellarmine (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.2

Bellarmine has gone 5-7-0 against the spread, while Austin Peay's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. The Knights are 6-6-0 and the Governors are 3-8-0 in terms of hitting the over. Bellarmine is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games, while Austin Peay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Austin Peay grabs 35 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 36.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Austin Peay hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from deep (155th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27%.

Austin Peay has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.2 per game (19th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (168th in college basketball).

