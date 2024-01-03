The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -5.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Seton Hall Betting Records & Stats

The Friars have an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Providence has been at least a -230 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Friars have a 69.7% chance to win.

Seton Hall's ATS record is 4-8-1 this year.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +190 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Seton Hall has an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 7 53.8% 75.2 149.1 63.9 132.9 141.8 Seton Hall 6 46.2% 73.9 149.1 69.0 132.9 140.3

Additional Providence vs Seton Hall Insights & Trends

The Friars put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).

Providence is 8-4 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 69.0 points.

The Pirates' 73.9 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 63.9 the Friars allow to opponents.

Seton Hall is 4-4-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 8-5-0 5-3 3-10-0 Seton Hall 4-8-1 1-1 5-8-0

Providence vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Seton Hall 15-2 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 6-7 10-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-1 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.