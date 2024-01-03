The Memphis Tigers (4-8) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UAB Blazers (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Bartow Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Memphis vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 60.3 the Blazers give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

UAB has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The 71.8 points per game the Blazers put up are the same as the Tigers allow.

UAB has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Memphis is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

This year the Blazers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Tigers give up.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madison Griggs: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)

17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107) Kai Carter: 11.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Ki'ari Cain: 5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Shelbee Brown: 4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%

Memphis Schedule