How to Watch the Memphis vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-8) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UAB Blazers (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Bartow Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 60.3 the Blazers give up to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- UAB has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
- The 71.8 points per game the Blazers put up are the same as the Tigers allow.
- UAB has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
- Memphis is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- This year the Blazers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Tigers give up.
Memphis Leaders
- Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Madison Griggs: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)
- Kai Carter: 11.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Shelbee Brown: 4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 69-67
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 81-63
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Tulsa
|L 71-62
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/6/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|SMU
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.