The Memphis Tigers (4-8) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UAB Blazers (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Bartow Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 60.3 the Blazers give up to opponents.
  • Memphis has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • UAB has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Blazers put up are the same as the Tigers allow.
  • UAB has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
  • Memphis is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • This year the Blazers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Tigers give up.

Memphis Leaders

  • Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Madison Griggs: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)
  • Kai Carter: 11.7 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Ki'ari Cain: 5.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Shelbee Brown: 4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Southern Miss W 69-67 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Mississippi State L 81-63 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Tulsa L 71-62 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/6/2024 East Carolina - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 SMU - Elma Roane Fieldhouse

