Memphis vs. UAB January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the UAB Blazers (9-2) playing the Memphis Tigers (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
