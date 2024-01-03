LaLiga Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, January 3
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LaLiga has four matches on its Wednesday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.
Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today
Rodrygo, Real Madrid (+105)
- Opponent: RCD Mallorca
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 7
Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid (+115)
- Opponent: RCD Mallorca
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 13
Artem Dovbyk, Girona FC (+120)
- Opponent: Atletico Madrid
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 11
Joselu, Real Madrid (+120)
- Opponent: RCD Mallorca
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 5
Cristhian Stuani, Girona FC (+130)
- Opponent: Atletico Madrid
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 6
Jorgen Strand Larsen, RC Celta de Vigo (+150)
- Opponent: Real Betis
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 7
Brahim Diaz, Real Madrid (+150)
- Opponent: RCD Mallorca
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 3
Memphis Depay, Atletico Madrid (+160)
- Opponent: Girona FC
- Games Played: 10
- Goals: 2
Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid (+160)
- Opponent: Girona FC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 9
Gonzalo García Torres, Real Madrid (+160)
- Opponent: RCD Mallorca
- Games Played: 6
- Goals: 0
Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid (+170)
- Opponent: Girona FC
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 11
Iago Aspas, RC Celta de Vigo (+185)
- Opponent: Real Betis
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Anastasios Douvikas, RC Celta de Vigo (+185)
- Opponent: Real Betis
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 3
Willian Jose, Real Betis (+200)
- Opponent: RC Celta de Vigo
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 6
Borja Iglesias, Real Betis (+200)
- Opponent: RC Celta de Vigo
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 0
Today's LaLiga Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Cadiz CF @ Granada CF
|11:00 AM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|Real Betis @ RC Celta de Vigo
|1:15 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|RCD Mallorca @ Real Madrid
|1:15 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|Atletico Madrid @ Girona FC
|3:30 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
