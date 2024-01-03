Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be matching up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 106-98 win over the Spurs, Morant totaled 26 points and 10 assists.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 25.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 Assists 8.5 8.1 PRA -- 38.4 PR -- 30.3 3PM 1.5 1.1



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Morant has made 9.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 4.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 1.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Morant's Grizzlies average 103.0 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 115.2 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors are 15th in the league, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 27.3 per game.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 36 19 4 17 1 1 0

