When the Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) and Toronto Raptors (13-20) match up at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Desmond Bane and Pascal Siakam will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, TSN

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies won their previous game against the Spurs, 106-98, on Tuesday. Ja Morant was their top scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 26 5 10 1 0 3 Desmond Bane 24 3 2 0 0 2 Santi Aldama 13 11 0 0 1 1

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama averages 11 points, 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo posts 5.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 1.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 24.3 5 4.7 0.7 0.3 3.6 Ja Morant 17.7 3.5 5.7 0.5 0.4 0.8 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.1 5 1.3 1.1 1.4 1.2 Santi Aldama 7.7 4.3 0.8 0.3 0.4 1.4 Bismack Biyombo 4.4 5.3 0.8 0.4 1 0

