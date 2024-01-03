How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (13-20) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) at FedExForum on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Raptors
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.
- The Grizzlies score 8.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Raptors give up (115.2).
- When Memphis scores more than 115.2 points, it is 5-1.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are averaging 103.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (109.1).
- Memphis gives up 111.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 114.8 in away games.
- At home, the Grizzlies are making 0.8 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than away from home (12.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (32.4%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Foot
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Hamstring
