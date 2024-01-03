The Toronto Raptors (13-20) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) at FedExForum on January 3, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.

In games Memphis shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.

The Grizzlies score 8.5 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Raptors give up (115.2).

When Memphis scores more than 115.2 points, it is 5-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 103.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (109.1).

Memphis gives up 111.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 114.8 in away games.

At home, the Grizzlies are making 0.8 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than away from home (12.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (32.4%).

Grizzlies Injuries