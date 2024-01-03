The Toronto Raptors (11-16), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, TSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks (10th in league).

Santi Aldama puts up 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

David Roddy puts up 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes provides 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Raptors.

The Raptors are receiving 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this year.

Dennis Schroder gives the Raptors 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 14.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Raptors 106 Points Avg. 112.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 43.4% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.2% Three Point % 33.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.