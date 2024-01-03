The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) host the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after winning six home games in a row. The Buccaneers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -4.5 134.5

East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State and its opponents have gone over 134.5 combined points in seven of 11 games this season.

East Tennessee State has an average total of 139.9 in its outings this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Mercer (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 4.5% less often than East Tennessee State (6-5-0) this year.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 7 63.6% 72.2 142.2 67.7 137.9 140.0 Mercer 7 70% 70.0 142.2 70.2 137.9 138.1

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

East Tennessee State covered 10 times in 19 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The 72.2 points per game the Buccaneers put up are just 2.0 more points than the Bears allow (70.2).

When East Tennessee State totals more than 70.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 6-5-0 1-2 6-5-0 Mercer 5-5-0 1-2 6-4-0

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits

East Tennessee State Mercer 5-0 Home Record 5-2 2-5 Away Record 1-3 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.7 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

