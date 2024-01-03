The Mercer Bears (5-6, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon team, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Information

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 12.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 17 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

17 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Jaden Seymour: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Karon Boyd: 8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jah Quinones: 6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Carmody: 9.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 259th 71.6 Points Scored 67.1 317th 75th 66.4 Points Allowed 71.6 198th 67th 39.5 Rebounds 32.7 321st 35th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 120th 8.2 3pt Made 6.6 264th 304th 11.5 Assists 13.1 218th 157th 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 157th

