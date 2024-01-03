The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Bears allow to opponents.

East Tennessee State has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 291st.

The 72.2 points per game the Buccaneers average are just two more points than the Bears allow (70.2).

East Tennessee State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, East Tennessee State is scoring 11.6 more points per game (78.2) than it is on the road (66.6).

The Buccaneers are giving up 59.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.3).

When playing at home, East Tennessee State is sinking one more treys per game (8) than in road games (7). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (29%) compared to on the road (29.2%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule