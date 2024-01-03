How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
East Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Western Carolina vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Furman vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- VMI vs Wofford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
- East Tennessee State has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 291st.
- The 72.2 points per game the Buccaneers average are just two more points than the Bears allow (70.2).
- East Tennessee State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, East Tennessee State is scoring 11.6 more points per game (78.2) than it is on the road (66.6).
- The Buccaneers are giving up 59.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.3).
- When playing at home, East Tennessee State is sinking one more treys per game (8) than in road games (7). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (29%) compared to on the road (29.2%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMKC
|W 70-57
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 80-65
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 86-70
|Minges Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
