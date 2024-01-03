Wednesday's NBA schedule includes the Toronto Raptors (13-20) taking the road to match up with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) at FedExForum. It will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Desmond Bane vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1223.5 1458.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.2 44.2 Fantasy Rank 26 15

Buy Bane and Barnes gear on Fanatics!

Desmond Bane vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.7 points per game with a -219 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.7 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 113.4 per outing (13th in the league).

Memphis records 42 rebounds per game (24th in the league) while allowing 46.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

The Grizzlies hit 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 33.2% rate (30th in the NBA), compared to the 14.1 per outing their opponents make while shooting 38.6% from deep.

Memphis forces 14.7 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 13.8 (22nd in NBA play).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes averages 21.0 points, 9.3 boards and 5.8 assists, making 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Raptors have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 114 points per game, 18th in league, while allowing 115.2 per contest, 18th in NBA) and have a -40 scoring differential.

Toronto records 44.7 rebounds per game (seventh in league) while conceding 43.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

The Raptors connect on 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.5 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.8.

Toronto and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raps commit 12.9 per game (13th in league) and force 12.9 (19th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Desmond Bane vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -5.0 -1.9 Usage Percentage 29.3% 24.9% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 58.1% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 14.5% Assist Pct 27.1% 24.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.