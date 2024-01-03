Chattanooga vs. Samford January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the Samford Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) playing the Chattanooga Mocs (8-3, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.5 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Chattanooga vs. Samford Stat Comparison
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|4th
|90.5
|Points Scored
|79.6
|81st
|293rd
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|100th
|85th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|39.4
|72nd
|85th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|9th
|10.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|9th
|5th
|20.4
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|334th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|12.0
|197th
