The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 12.2 more points per game (66.1) than the Mocs give up (53.9).

When it scores more than 53.9 points, North Carolina Central is 5-5.

Chattanooga's record is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The 64.3 points per game the Mocs record are 5.3 fewer points than the Eagles allow (69.6).

Chattanooga has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 64.3 points, it is 4-0.

The Mocs shoot 44.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Karsen Murphy: 6.0 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

