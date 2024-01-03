The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average 12.2 more points per game (66.1) than the Mocs give up (53.9).
  • When it scores more than 53.9 points, North Carolina Central is 5-5.
  • Chattanooga's record is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The 64.3 points per game the Mocs record are 5.3 fewer points than the Eagles allow (69.6).
  • Chattanooga has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.
  • When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 64.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Mocs shoot 44.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
  • Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
  • Karsen Murphy: 6.0 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 52-44 McKenzie Arena
12/20/2023 Coastal Carolina L 53-49 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/21/2023 Richmond L 64-60 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
1/3/2024 North Carolina Central - McKenzie Arena
1/10/2024 Mercer - McKenzie Arena
1/13/2024 Samford - McKenzie Arena

