How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- VMI vs Wofford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Mercer vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Furman vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Western Carolina vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- This season, Chattanooga has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 59th.
- The Mocs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 75 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75 points, Chattanooga is 4-3.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Chattanooga is scoring 2.2 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (77.7).
- The Mocs are giving up fewer points at home (61.3 per game) than away (83).
- Chattanooga knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (11.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.2%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|Furman
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/11/2024
|VMI
|-
|McKenzie Arena
