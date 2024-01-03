The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • This season, Chattanooga has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 59th.
  • The Mocs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 75 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75 points, Chattanooga is 4-3.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Chattanooga is scoring 2.2 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (77.7).
  • The Mocs are giving up fewer points at home (61.3 per game) than away (83).
  • Chattanooga knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (11.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.2%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Gardner-Webb W 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/22/2023 @ Milwaukee L 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/30/2023 @ Auburn L 101-66 Neville Arena
1/3/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 Furman - McKenzie Arena
1/11/2024 VMI - McKenzie Arena

