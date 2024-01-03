The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, Chattanooga has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Mocs are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 59th.

The Mocs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 75 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75 points, Chattanooga is 4-3.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Chattanooga is scoring 2.2 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (77.7).

The Mocs are giving up fewer points at home (61.3 per game) than away (83).

Chattanooga knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (11.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.2%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule