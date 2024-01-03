Wednesday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) and the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at Pete Hanna Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-72 and heavily favors Samford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Chattanooga vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 84, Chattanooga 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-12.1)

Samford (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Samford's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, and Chattanooga's is 4-7-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Mocs are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Samford is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Chattanooga has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.3 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball.

Chattanooga wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 38.5 rebounds per game, 100th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.8.

Chattanooga hits 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

Chattanooga and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mocs commit 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

