Williamson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Williamson County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenwood High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.