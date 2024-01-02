Weakley County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Weakley County, Tennessee today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gleason School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield School at Clarksburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Clarksburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peabody High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
