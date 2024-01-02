The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) visit the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) after losing three road games in a row. The Volunteers are double-digit favorites by 24.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -24.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in five of 11 games this season.

Tennessee has an average total of 142.6 in its contests this year, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Volunteers' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

Tennessee has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Volunteers have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -10000 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 99% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 5 45.5% 77.1 152.8 65.5 132.2 139.9 Norfolk State 6 54.5% 75.7 152.8 66.7 132.2 139.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The 77.1 points per game the Volunteers score are 10.4 more points than the Spartans give up (66.7).

Tennessee is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 5-6-0 1-2 6-5-0 Norfolk State 7-4-0 0-0 5-6-0

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Norfolk State 14-2 Home Record 10-2 4-6 Away Record 6-8 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.