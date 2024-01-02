The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) play the Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Josiah-Jordan James: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Dalton Knecht: 16.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 113th 78.2 Points Scored 75.1 185th 95th 67.3 Points Allowed 66.9 83rd 67th 39.5 Rebounds 34.6 262nd 115th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.1 109th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 6.7 258th 45th 16.5 Assists 11.8 294th 88th 10.7 Turnovers 10.4 69th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.